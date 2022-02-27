Kurt Angle reveals the reason behind his body transformation

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed why he decided to transform his body.

The Olympic Gold Medalist recently shared a picture where he looked in the best shape of his life. Fans praised him and speculated on the former WWE Champion's return to the ring.

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle Snuck down to Miami for a relaxing 3 day get away with my beautiful wife @giovannaangle #floridavibes Snuck down to Miami for a relaxing 3 day get away with my beautiful wife @giovannaangle #floridavibes https://t.co/gX3qmkx5vS

Kurt recently brought up the topic on The Kurt Angle Show, and said his current shape is better than what it was before the Olympics:

“I gained a lot of weight during this pandemic. I got up to 260, and I got my butt down to 210 pounds, so I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in, even before the Olympics as far as looks, not on a conditioning level or a strength level. As far as how I look, this is the best I’ve ever looked, and I’m really happy with my progress.”

The Wrestling Machine dismissed rumors of an impending comeback and noted he went through the transformation with the sole purpose of getting back in shape:

“I started training hard again to get my body back in shape and, not that I’m planning on wrestling, but I want to keep the option open. I’ve been training a lot of physical therapy training, working on my smaller muscles, my core, everything like that. I lost a lot during this pandemic. I couldn’t even walk in a straight line, my balance was off, my strength was off and I was going through a really difficult time. I went through a lot of depression, too.”

Kurt Angle clarifies his current WWE status

Kurt Angle recently spoke about his current WWE status.

The six-time world champion said plans were in place for him, which were canceled at the last second. As far as his status with WWE is concerned, Angle said he's not under any type of contract with the promotion:

"I'm not signed with WWE by any means. Didn't cut a deal. That whole program got canceled at the last second, so it never happened. Unfortunate, but sometimes they have different plans for these guys and there's nothing you can do about it." (H/T - Fightful)

Do you want Kurt Angle to return to the ring? Sound off below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh