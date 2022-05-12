"I wish he’d get pushed a little bit more" - Kurt Angle on WWE RAW star

Former world champion Kurt Angle recently spoke about Chad Gable and discussed a potential push for the latter.

The Olympic Gold medalist has won several world championships during his career. He has performed in multiple top promotions, including WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. Angle retired from in-ring competition after his loss against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Kurt has expressed his interest in recreating the Team Angle stable with Chad Gable on numerous occasions. During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the 53-year-old stated how he wished to see Gable receive a bigger push:

“I do believe Chad Gable’s getting a better push, I wish he’d get pushed a little bit more. But I do believe that he is becoming more entertaining. I do see similarities between him and myself, and I’m really proud of the kid. He’s really come out of his shell and he’s been able to show that he has the ability to be an entertainer, not just an overall wrestler but an entertainer. He’s doing it, he’s succeeding.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

The similarities between Gable and Angle are uncanny. Many fans expected Gable to become Angle's second son during the Jason Jordan storyline in 2017.

Kurt Angle talks about not having a grand entrance at WrestleMania

Kurt has taken part in countless WrestleMania events during his stint with WWE. He has faced the likes of Brock Lesnar and Shawn Michaels at the Show of Shows.

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle #TAP This eeek on The Kurt Angle Show, we will be discussing Wrestlemania 34, in particular the mixed tag match between @rondarousey @stephaniemcmahon @tripleh and myself. It was a classic!! Order it where you get podcasts or get it ad free and on video at adfreeshows.com This eeek on The Kurt Angle Show, we will be discussing Wrestlemania 34, in particular the mixed tag match between @rondarousey @stephaniemcmahon @tripleh and myself. It was a classic!! Order it where you get podcasts or get it ad free and on video at adfreeshows.com #TAP https://t.co/Gqf9FSVnqF

On the same podcast, he spoke about how he would love to have his own custom entrance at The Grandest Stage of Them All:

“I would take 50 Olympians, 25 on each side going down the ramp. I would have red, white, and blue fireworks and a bunch of pyro, the Kurt Angle theme music playing, it has an Olympic theme to it anyway. Have all these lights, colored lights and everything, and just have an overall entrance. Olympic-themed, nothing else, just Kurt Angle coming down that aisle between all the Olympians, I think it would be an incredible entrance. It would be one of the best entrances of all time.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Unfortunately, the Olympian never got a custom entrance for WrestleMania. After knowing what Angle had in mind, his entrance could have been one for the ages.

Do you think Angle will return to WWE? Will he recreate Team Angle with Chad Gable? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

