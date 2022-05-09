"Would love to do that" - Kurt Angle wants to recreate iconic faction in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle might have retired from in-ring competition, but it seems the former WWE World Champion still hopes to be involved in the business as a manager.

Throughout his illustrious career, Kurt Angle formed several stables with varying degrees of success. The most famous one, dubbed Team Angle, included then-rookies Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin. The three bonded over their amateur wrestling backgrounds and became a popular act in the Ruthless Aggression Era.

It seems that Angle is now interested in reviving the stable for a modern audience. Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer expressed his desire to form a new Team Angle with Chad Gable and fellow Olympian Gable Steveson:

“You know what I’d like to do? I’d like to manage the Olympians…When Gable Steveson starts his career, he and Chad Gable, that would be the new Team Angle. I would love to do that. That’s what they would be called, The Gables. You got to have Otis in there,” said Angle. (H/T: 411Mania)

Steveson is yet to make his official in-ring debut for WWE. However, his first match might be on the horizon, considering that the Olympian interacted with former RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable at this year's WrestleMania 38.

Kurt Angle recently revealed the superstars he liked to face in the industry

Over the course of his career, Angle engaged in many acclaimed rivalries with some of the stop stars the pro wrestling business has ever seen.

From acting as gatekeeper for the debuting John Cena to his now-legendary bouts with Brock Lesnar and Shawn Michaels, the Wrestling Machine carved his place in WWE history as a top-level athlete and character.

While conversing on The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed the stars he most enjoyed sharing the ring with. In addition to Michaels, Angle heaped praise onto former WWE Champions AJ Styles, Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero:

“Shawn and AJ, they have so many identical ways about them, especially their in-ring performances, their athleticism, the way they were showmen. Very identical styles. Of the guys I worked with, I would say AJ, Shawn Michaels, and Chris Benoit were my three favourites to work with. And Eddie Guerrero is in there too,” said Angle. (H/T: 411Mania)

Would you like to see Angle manage Gable Steveson and Chad Gable in the future? Sound off in the comment section below!

