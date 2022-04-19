Kurt Angle gives his opinion on how today's WWE Superstars present their matches

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has shared his thoughts on the style of matches that today's WWE Superstars are currently presenting to their audience.

Angle signed for WWE in 1998, after he won a gold medal in wrestling at the 1996 Olympic games. During his wrestling career, Angle was known for his slow and methodical style in the ring as he believed it enabled him to tell a story in a much clearer manner.

During a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, the former WWE Champion stated that today's WWE Superstars are too focused on spot fests rather than wanting to slowly pace out a match.

"I like where the business is headed. I just wish they would pull it back a little bit. Slow down and take their time in the matches, rather than it being a spot fest," Kurt Angle said. (H/t Wrestling Inc.)

To Angle's point, it is noticeable that today's performers showcase their remarkable moves in matches much earlier than the superstars of old. However, in today's era of soundbites and clips, wrestlers often show their whole range of moves in the hope that they'll get noticed by more viewers.

Kurt Angle says today's WWE Superstars are much better athletes

In addition to his previous comments, the Hall of Famer has been quick to compliment many of wrestling's current crop of talent.

In the same interview, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that superstars like AJ Styles are much better athletes than the ones from his generation.

"I think people don’t buy into the fact that you have to be big to be dominating," said Angle. "There are a lot of athletes like AJ Styles that are undersized, that are doing tremendously well,” Angle said. “I credit those guys. These guys today are so much better athletes than we were in our heyday. It’s because of the new training." (H/t Wrestling Inc.)

Despite Angle's comments about today's superstars being more athletic than those of yesteryear, his own raw athleticism has to be revered. The Hall of Famer was able to wrestle at the top of his game for over 20 years.

