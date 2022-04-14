"It was like a disaster, man!" - Kurt Angle reveals what went really wrong with Vince McMahon's botched stunner

Stone Cold Steve Austin had a memorable WrestleMania as he wrestled for the first time in 19 years and also had a throwback segment with Vince McMahon on the following night.

The WWE Chairman messing up Austin's stunner was one of the most comical moments from WrestleMania 38, and Kurt Angle revealed what went wrong with the spot on this week's episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

The Olympic gold medalist said that Vince McMahon just got the timing wrong and was not aware of how to move while taking the stunner.

Kurt Angle noted that Austin's kick to the midsection might have thrown off Vince McMahon, who dropped to his knees and could not get back up for the finisher. Angle was backstage at WrestleMania 38 and recalled how he reacted during the segment:

"The thing is, his timing was just bad. You know he didn't know when to jump; he didn't know when to go down, up and down. He just thought you'd go up and down/ With Austin; he didn't expect the boot to the gut," revealed Kurt Angle. "He just thought he was going to Stun him, so when Steve booted him, Vince went to his knees. Steve had to pick him back up, and he tried it again, and Vince backed up into the ropes and bounced off the ropes. It was like a disaster, man (laughs)! I just wanted to get it over with! Because he knew from the beginning it was going to happen like that!" [6:00 - 6:38]

Kurt Angle on how Stone Cold Steve Austin might have reacted to Vince McMahon's botch

Kurt Angle revealed that he spoke to Steve Austin before the Texas Rattlesnake went out to the ring at WrestleMania.

Angle felt that while Austin would have been a little annoyed by the mistimed stunner on Vince McMahon, he would have laughed it off as the WWE boss has grown a reputation over the years for being an awful seller of the iconic finishing move.

"Yeah, I gave him a hug and said good luck to him. I didn't see him afterward. I'm sure he was a little pissed off about Vince and the way he took the stunner (laughs)," said Angle. "It was crazy because Austin was chugging these beers, and you could see his lips saying, 'mother******'! He actually said 'that mother******'' (laughs)!" [5:24 - 5:43]

