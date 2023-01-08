Kurt Angle on a WWE legend allegedly being paid $1 Million just to meet the Saudi Crown Prince

The Saudi Arabian Crown Prince not only pays WWE Superstars to perform in the Middle Eastern country, but it seems he is also willing to shell out more money to meet a few legends personally. Kurt Angle recently addressed rumors about Hulk Hogan getting $1 Million to interact with the Saudi ruler outside the ring.

The trip to Saudi Arabia has become a yearly tradition in WWE since the company signed a lucrative long-term deal many years ago.

WWE has held eight Premium Live Events in Riyadh and Jeddah, starting with the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018. Kurt Angle competed at the event and also at the Crown Jewel show that happened the same year.

Crown Jewel 2018 also featured the surprising return of Hulk Hogan, who had previously been banished from the company for a few years due to a real-life scandal.

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer said that while he could be wrong, he'd heard about the Hulkster pocketing a lot of money for a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"I heard I don't know if this is true or not, but I heard they paid Hulk Hogan a million to meet with the Prince. I don't know how true it is. I could be wrong, but that's what I heard." [31:07 - 31:20]

He wanted all these top guys to come and visit him: WWE legend Kurt Angle

Match cards for Saudi events often feature part-timers and veterans who pander to the casual fanbase, and there is a big reason why that's been the trend.

Kurt Angle explained that the Saudi Crown Prince is a huge fan of Attitude Era wrestlers, which explains why WWE has insisted on getting back big-name veterans for their shows overseas.

In addition to Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle noted that the Crown Prince also wanted to meet The Undertaker. The Deadman has made four appearances in Saudi Arabia to date, with his last outing happening at Super ShowDown in 2020.

"Yes, that is a lot of the reason. They do love wrestlers from the Attitude Era. That's what made the biggest impact on them. Believe me; the Prince wanted like The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan. He wanted all these top guys to come and visit him. Not even wrestle! Just visit him, and he was willing to pay beaucoup money for it. So, they were big fans of the Attitude Era guys," Kurt Angle added. [30:32 - 31:00]

What are your opinions on WWE's partnership with the Saudi government? Share them in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Kurt Angle Show and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes