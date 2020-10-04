Kushida makes statement ahead of NXT TakeOver 31 match

Kushida will be having his first TakeOver match tomorrow night at NXT TakeOver 31 when he goes up against The Velveteen Dream. Ahead of his debut at the event, the Tokyo-native took to Twitter to address his current feud with Dream.

Kushida wrote in his native Japanese, which when roughly translated to English, reads like this:

Transferred to emigrated. Since I came to this country, I have been fighting an unidentified stifling, as if I had come to space. Tomorrow is my first TAKEOVER. Win both battles!

Kushida's feud with Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream returned on NXT television on August 12th, 2020, after having been away for a while, and lost a triple-threat match that involved Cameron Grimes and Kushida. After the match was over, Dream blamed Kushida for the loss and brutally attacked him.

Following the attack by Dream, the NXT Universe noticed a shift in attitude from Kushida, who started showing more intensity in his matches. For the coming weeks, both Superstars traded shots and interfered in each other's matches.

This resulted in The Vainglorious One challenging Kushida to a match at NXT TakeOver 31. Kushida's journey to his long-awaited TakeOver debut has been plagued with injuries and questionable booking decisions.

However, now the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion can show the NXT Universe why he was one of the best wrestlers in New Japan and the independent circuit before arriving at the black and gold brand.