Kushida defeats Velveteen Dream in debut TakeOver match

Kushida walked into NXT TakeOver 31 tonight with a lot at stake. Apart from this being Kushida's first-ever TakeOver match, he also looked to send a message across the black and gold locker room by facing Velveteen Dream.

Kushida did just that and more by not only defeating Dream, but also beating him to a pulp even after the match was over, forcing his rival to beg him to stop.

The intense rivalry between Kushida and Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream returned to NXT on the August 12th, 2020 episode of NXT after having been away from in-ring competition for a while. He took on Cameron Grimes and Kushida in a triple-threat match, which was ultimately won by Grimes.

After the match was over, a visibly-annoyed Dream ruthlessly attacked Kushida and blamed him for the loss. The weeks that followed, saw both Superstars interfering in each other's matches which ultimately paved the way to tonight's match at NXT TakeOver 31.

Kushida becomes unhinged after defeating Dream

As we mentioned early on, Kushida not only defeated The Velveteen Dream by making him tap out to the Hoverboard lock, but also proceeded to attack him relentlessly well after the match was over. This forced officials to rush into the ring and separate Kushida from Dream.

Kushida's feud with Dream may be over but judging by the shift in his demeanor, the NXT Universe should brace themselves for a new and ruthless Kushida.