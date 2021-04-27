Kushida issues NXT Cruiserweight Championship challenge, main roster stars respond

Two weeks ago, Kushida answered Santos Escobar's NXT Cruiserweight Championship open challenge. To the surprise of many, Kushida was successful in winning the title.

On last week's episode of NXT, Kushida fought off a challenge from Oney Lorcan to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Now, he's sent out a challenge of his own to the entire WWE.

Earlier today, WWE NXT's official Instagram handle shared a post that showcased a quote from Kushida. The Japanese star has claimed he isn't bothered about who wants a shot at his title.

He called himself the "leader of the cruiserweights" and made it clear that he's open to facing any potential challenger.

The quote reads as follows:

"Any brand, any place, it doesn't matter who challenges me," Kushida said. "I'm the leader of the cruiserweights and I'm here in NXT. I will continue to challenge any competitor."

The post's caption asked the same question many in the WWE Universe are wondering:

"Who will step up next to challenge for @kushida_ts's NXT Cruiserweight Championship? #WWENXT"

Kushida is in six-man tag team action on tomorrow night's episode of NXT. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion will partner the NXT Tag Team Champions MSK to face Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza of Legado del Fantasma.

Escobar only recently defeated Jordan Devlin at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver to unify the NXT Cruiserweight Championships before his surprise defeat earlier this month.

It would appear that the leader of Legado del Fantasma is far from done with Kushida. However, judging by the interactions with NXT's recent Instagram post, he isn't the only one who wants the title.

WWE Superstars respond to Kushida's challenge

NXT's latest Instagram post containing Kushida's challenge has garnered plenty of attention.

Interestingly, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott liked the post, potentially hinting at a future feud on the black and gold brand. Scott is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Leon Ruff, but perhaps Kushida could be next in his sights.

In the comments, RAW Superstars Ricochet and Ivar of The Viking Raiders made their desires known. Richochet commented:

"Just say when, I still owe you One."

Ivar, who isn't likely to fit the maximum 205-lbs cruiserweight requirement, suggested that the division weight class should be increased by another 100lbs:

SmackDown star Murphy is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion also had his say, calling Kushida a chump:

"Who is this chump?"

Should Santos Escobar regain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship from Kushida? If not, who would you like to see challenge the Japanese ace? Sound off in the comments section below.