Kushida claims NXT tag team have the potential to change history

Kushida is one of the most experienced superstars on WWE's roster. The Japanese star is one of the top wrestlers in NXT and is the current WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

As an experienced performer, Kushida has been tasked with mentoring some of the company's latest recruits. He is currently looking over the current NXT Tag Team Champions MSK.

Kushida recently shared a post on Twitter where he talked about MSK, heaping them with praise. It was his good friend and IMPACT star Alex Shelley who requested that he look out for them.

"About a half a year ago, my long time friend Alex Shelley sent me a text message," Kushida said. "He told me that a great new tag team was coming to NXT. He said they have a lot of potential. And he asked me to take good care of them."

MSK made such a great impression on Kushida, that he ended up feeling that they have the potential to change the history of tag team wrestling.

"When MSK arrived to the NXT, they made an immediate impression on me and I understood why Alex Shelley spoke so highly of them," Kushida continued. "In my opinion, they have the potential to change tag team history. They remind me of some of the great teams that I have worked with over the years. This Tuesday, I will have the opportunity to fulfill my promise."

Nash Carter and Wes Lee certainly have the skill and charisma to go far in the WWE tag team division. Hopefully, Kushida's impression of them is on point and they go onto have a great career in the wrestling business.

Kushida and MSK will team up on this week's NXT

Kushida will be teaming up with MSK this Tuesday on NXT. They will be taking on former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma.

Escobar is looking to take back the Cruiserweight title, and Legado Del Fantasma are keen on becoming the next NXT Tag Team Champions. However, Kushida and MSK will be tough opponents to go through.

Who do you think will come out on top next Tuesday? Let us know down below.