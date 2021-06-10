"It was heartbreaking" - Kyle O'Reilly on the breakup of The Undisputed Era and his transition as a singles star in NXT

Kyle O'Reilly is still working on the transition of being in NXT without The Undisputed Era by his side.

The Undisputed Era is arguably one of the most popular factions in WWE history. Lasting for almost five years on the black and gold brand of NXT is no easy feat. Now its four members have all embarked on their own paths, leaving that era of their careers behind.

Kyle O'Reilly recently sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to talk about all things NXT. When the breakup of The Undisputed Era was brought up, O'Reilly admitted it was heartbreaking. But he didn't rule out the four reuniting down the road.

"To a degree, it was heartbreaking because we put so much into this group," Kyle O'Reilly admitted. "Groups don’t last for very long in the wrestling business in WWE. So the fact the four of us were a faction for as long as we were and accomplished so many things. That was such an amazing ride as The Undisputed Era. Whether it was time or wasn’t to break up, these things happen. Who is to say The Undisputed Era won’t reunite? To break up makes the reunion that much sweeter."

Had a great conversation with Kyle O’Reilly. Among things discussed was when lines of reality blurred after the Adam Cole attack, leaving genuine concern for his well being. So much, his sister reached out after reading social media speculation: https://t.co/683BwIS9HH #WWENXT — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 9, 2021

Kyle O'Reilly says the transition into becoming a singles star has been challenging

When it comes to standing on his own as a singles star in NXT, Kyle O'Reilly says he feels like he's been thrown into the deep end and that this experience has helped him grow and evolve as time goes on.

"It has certainly been challenging," Kyle O'Reilly said. "I’ve had singles experience, but this is new for me coming to WWE and NXT. Those singles matches were few and far between. It has definitely put me into the deep end. I’ve grown and evolved because we all have those dreams of becoming a singles champion in WWE. I love tag team wrestling, and I think I’m a good tag team wrestler. But this is something new."

Kyle O'Reilly will challenge for the NXT Championship this Sunday at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Peacock and the WWE Network internationally.

