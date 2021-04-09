Kyle O'Reilly emerges victorious at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver after brutal Unsanctioned Match

Kyle O'Reilly got the biggest win of his NXT career at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. He emerged victorious in his Unsanctioned Match against Adam Cole which acted as the main event for Night Two of the event.

The match was brutal and hard to watch, but both men delivered, making it a contender for Match Of The Year.

The battle between the two former best friends went on for a good 45 minutes as both men attempted to tear each other apart.

Being an Unsanctioned Match, there were plenty of weapons, tools, and props involved. In the end, a steel chain proved to be the deciding factor in this main event.

The match itself featured everything from Kyle O'Reilly's brilliant technical ability as a submission specialist to Adam Cole's flashy wrestling maneuvers.

The turning point in the match was when Cole finally seemed to have done some severe damage to O'Reilly's neck, essentially knocking him out.

However, the former NXT Tag Team Champion managed to persist and finally ended the match when he delivered a knee drop onto Adam Cole's neck.

What is next for Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole?

Advertisement

Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole have proved themselves to be two of the greatest performers on NXT's roster tonight. However, many will be wondering what is next for both men.

Cole could be set for the main roster after this loss. However, Kyle O'Reilly still has unfinished business in the black and gold brand as he may look to go after the NXT Championship once again.

O'Reilly could chase Karrion Kross, now that he has firmly established himself as the top babyface in the black and gold brand.

What do you think about Kyle O'Reilly possibly making a run for the NXT Championship? Share your thoughts with us down below.