On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne squared off in a No. 1 contender's match for a shot at the NXT Championship. O'Reilly defeated Dunne in what was the best match of the night and will now face NXT Champion Finn Balor at NXT New Year's Evil on January 6, 2021.

This will be Kyle O'Reilly's second shot at the NXT Championship after he unsuccessfully challenged Balor at NXT TakeOver 31.

Kyle O'Reilly defeated Pete Dunne tonight on NXT

Before the match officially began, Killian Dain and Drake Maverick, along with Breezango, attacked the NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, who accompanied Pete Dunne to the ring. It took a lot of officials to get things under control before the match could get underway.

The match started with Dunne and Kyle O'Reilly hitting each other with a flurry of punches and kicks. Then, Dunne got the upper hand on the Undisputed Era member by putting him in a modified surfboard.

The match progressed with near-falls from both of them, which garnered a standing ovation from the NXT Universe at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

At one point it looked as if Dunne was going to get a date with Balor for the NXT Championship. However, O'Reilly landed a jumping knee strike on the back of Dunne's head to get the pinfall and will now face Balor for the title in three weeks.