Kyle O'Reilly put in a herculean effort to became the winner of the first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator. The hard-fought win means that O'Reilly now has a date with Finn Balor at TakeOver on October 4th with the NXT Championship on the line.

Biggest win in Kyle O'Reilly's NXT career

Kyle O'Reilly and Kushida started the match out before Bronson Reed entered as the third participant. Things did not go according to plan for the Timesplitter, however, as The Velveteen Dream interfered and attacked him when the referee's back was turned.

After Dream's interference led to Kushida's elimination, it appears that the two men will likely be squaring off at TakeOver. After Reed, Timothy Thatcher came in and the final entrant into the match was Cameron Grimes.

Bronson Reed and Timothy Thatcher were the next two men to be eliminated, leaving Grimes, who entered last, and O'Reilly, who started the match. After some back and forth, the Undisputed Era member forced Grimes to submit and earned the shot at Balor at TakeOver on October 4th.

An interesting question that comes up is if O'Reilly is turning face after stopping Tommaso Ciampa from attacking Jake Atlas last week. Whatever his stance may be going forward, Adam Cole and Roderick Strong came out to congratulate and celebrate with their friend. And not to be forgotten, the NXT Champ himself, Balor, showed up to take aim at his next competitor. We are definitely in for what should be a great NXT Championship match on October 4th.