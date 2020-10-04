Kyle O'Reilly is on the verge of getting his first big break as a singles competitor in NXT. He faces Finn Balor in an NXT Championship match tomorrow at NXT TakeOver 31. Ahead of his important match, however, both O'Reilly and Balor have been exchanging shots on Twitter.

Kyle O'Reilly sends bold reply to Balor's statement

Just 24 hours before defending the NXT Championship against O'Reilly, Finn Balor took to Twitter to fire a shot without mentioning him. Balor wrote that there is a difference between a main event that lasts for one night and a main event that is life-altering for everyone that sees it.

O'Reilly then gave a bold reply to the two-time NXT Champion, telling him to enjoy his final 24 hours as a champion, along with some subtle expletives.

How did Kyle O'Reilly become the No. 1 contender for the NXT Championship?

Two weeks ago on NXT's 'Take Off to TakeOver' episode, Kyle O'Reilly outlasted four other Superstars in the brand's first-ever No. 1 contender Gauntlet Eliminator match.

Last week on NXT, the Undisputed Era member had a little face-to-face discussion with Balor, that was presided over by none other than two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Although the discussion started in a civilized manner, tensions later rose between Balor and O'Reilly, although neither resorted to any violence.

The match at NXT TakeOver 31 is possibly O'Reilly's biggest match to date. Until now, he had been a decorated tag team competitor and has held the NXT Tag Team Championships on three separate occasions.

Despite being a tag team specialist on NXT, O'Reilly has held single championships on different promotions. Fans who have never seen him in a singles title match should be in for a treat tomorrow.