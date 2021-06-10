Kyle O'Reilly on his increased mic time in NXT and how he brings his emotions out

Kyle O'Reilly has been getting a lot of microphone time lately on WWE NXT. While in The Undisputed Era, Adam Cole did most of the work on the microphone for the group. But with Kyle O'Reilly branching out on his own, this has certainly changed.

This week O'Reilly sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss things related to NXT. When asked how he felt about his work on the microphone as of late without The Undisputed Era, O'Reilly admitted that he's just trying to match the intensity of Adam Cole.

"Just trying to match the intensity of Adam Cole when he is delivering promos," Kyle O'Reilly said. "For my money, he is one of the best in the business. He has been a huge inspiration to me being a top guy in NXT for as long as he has. Just the way he would deliver has been an inspiration. Being a vocal guy was never a strong point. But it’s new challenges. New opportunities. I am giving it my all."

Had a great conversation with Kyle O’Reilly. Among things discussed was when lines of reality blurred after the Adam Cole attack, leaving genuine concern for his well being. So much, his sister reached out after reading social media speculation: https://t.co/683BwIS9HH #WWENXT — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 9, 2021

Kyle O'Reilly says NXT management has faith in him to deliver a good promo

Kyle O'Reilly was asked if he's given any type of direction from NXT management when it comes to his promo, and he revealed that they put a lot of trust in the performers to go out there and do their own characters justice.

"There is trust put into us," Kyle O'Reilly revealed. "They know nobody knows our characters as much as we do. I think they have faith we’re going to do justice to the storyline at hand. [Producers] give us a good sense of what they are looking for. So many genius guys calling the shots in NXT, you want to please everyone. At the same time, you also want to keep the integrity of the storyline at hand."

O'Reilly will challenge for the NXT Championship this Sunday at TakeOver: In Your House which will stream live Peacock and the WWE Network internationally.

