Kyle O'Reilly provides a health update after NXT

Kyle O'Reilly was the subject of much concern following last night's episode of NXT. At the end of the six-man tag team match between the team of Pete Dunne, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan going against O'Reilly, Roderick Strong and NXT Champion Finn Balor, Adam Cole appeared and attacked O'Reilly.

In a chaotic ending to the main event, Cole knocked Balor off the top rope as he was about to go for the Coup de Grace. He then took out Kyle O'Reilly with a superkick followed by a nasty-looking Brain Buster on top of the steel steps. The next day, O'Reilly provided a health update on his personal Twitter page.

Thanks everyone for checking in, your love and support truly means the World. I was placed on a stretcher last night out of concern for my neck after receiving a brainbuster on the steps. Thankfully I can move around somewhat OK today but I may need some time to heal. 1/2 — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) February 18, 2021

Following the segment, many fans raised concerns regarding Kyle O'Reilly's well-being. Audience members took to social meda posted photos that showed the former NXT Tag Team Champion on a stretcher. These images left some fans worried, and they fueled speculation about O'Reilly's health.

But O'Reilly made it clear that he's doing well, and he will be back on NXT soon after he takes some time to heal.

Kyle O'Reilly hinted at what's to come in his rivalry with Adam Cole

Tensions have been high within the Undisputed Era

Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole have been part of the Undisputed ERA for quite some time. Naturally, many fans were shocked when Cole blindsided O'Reilly with a superkick at the end of NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

Cole attacked O'Reilly again on the most recent episode of NXT, which left fans to wonder what's next for the broken faction. Kyle O'Reilly commented on Adam Cole's betrayal on his Twitter page.

As much as that hurt and sucked last night, the betrayal was worse. Coming back from this stronger and with a thirst for revenge. Best served cold. 2/2 — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) February 18, 2021

Judging from the latest tweet from Kyle O'Reilly, the split of the Undisputed ERA could quickly become one of the most heated rivalries that has been seen on NXT in recent memory.