Kyle O'Reilly reacts to Adam Cole's "apology" on WWE NXT

Following two weeks of attacks on both NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole had some serious explaining to do on tonight's NXT. Following what seemed to be a sincere, tearful apology, Cole put the final touches on the Undisputed ERA's demise.

"After watching that footage, I am ashamed of myself... I wish we could have this conversation face to face, but we can't, we can't because of 𝘮𝘦."



Is @AdamColePro apologizing? #WWENXT @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/Az02iimV7y — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2021

Kyle O'Reilly has an answer for Adam Cole

Well, Kyle O'Reilly watched the whole thing, and he had a pretty direct response to everything that happened.

At the end of NXT TakeOver: Vengenance Day, Finn Balor defeated a very game Pete Dunne to retain his NXT Championship. Following the match, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch raced out to attack him.

Cole, O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong ran out to even the odds and chase them off. However, as the four men stood triumphant in the ring, Cole laid out Balor with a superkick followed by one to O'Reilly.

The following week, O'Reilly, Strong, and Balor would take on the team of Burch, Lorcan, and Dunne. Cole would come out once again and attack both the champion and Kyle O'Reilly.

With the Undisputed ERA seemingly done, we'll have to wait until next week to see the fallout.