Kyle O'Reilly is one of the fiercest competitors you will see inside a WWE ring. The Undisputed Era member has won accolades all over the world and is also one of the funniest people inside the company as well. He is known for his antics during matches with many loving his entrance when he plays the Air Guitar.

Whenever he had a title, Kyle O'Reilly would do the Championship Banjo instead.

Tonight, we saw Big E kind of replicate the same before the eight-man tag team match on SmackDown and WWE on Fox pounced on the opportunity and took a jibe at the Undisputed Era member.

Kyle O'Reilly was quick to respond in the way he knows best. He praised Big E and said he plays it with 'Blissful Elegance'. He then said when he will get his hands back on NXT/WWE titles he will be able to play the Championship Banjo once again and hit back at WWE on Fox. You can see the full hilarious reply below.

Big E plays the Championship banjo with a blissful elegance but when I get my sweet, supple hands back on any WWE/NXT title I shall play the mightiest of Golden lute solos with such grace the angels will cry and all shall harmonize this run on sentence. — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) May 9, 2020

Kyle O'Reilly and The Undisputed Era

Kyle O'Reilly has been missing from the latest editions of NXT and has been cheering his Undisputed Era team members through social media. Last week, we saw Adam Cole retain his NXT title against Velveteen Dream to extend his record reign.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the faction and if they will continue on the Black and Gold brand.