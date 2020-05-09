Kyle O'Reilly reacts to jibe from WWE On Fox with hilarious reply
- The Undisputed Era member has hit back at the jibe with an epic response of his own.
- Kyle O'Reilly has given his props to Big E in his response.
Kyle O'Reilly is one of the fiercest competitors you will see inside a WWE ring. The Undisputed Era member has won accolades all over the world and is also one of the funniest people inside the company as well. He is known for his antics during matches with many loving his entrance when he plays the Air Guitar.
Whenever he had a title, Kyle O'Reilly would do the Championship Banjo instead.
Tonight, we saw Big E kind of replicate the same before the eight-man tag team match on SmackDown and WWE on Fox pounced on the opportunity and took a jibe at the Undisputed Era member.
Kyle O'Reilly was quick to respond in the way he knows best. He praised Big E and said he plays it with 'Blissful Elegance'. He then said when he will get his hands back on NXT/WWE titles he will be able to play the Championship Banjo once again and hit back at WWE on Fox. You can see the full hilarious reply below.
Kyle O'Reilly and The Undisputed Era
Kyle O'Reilly has been missing from the latest editions of NXT and has been cheering his Undisputed Era team members through social media. Last week, we saw Adam Cole retain his NXT title against Velveteen Dream to extend his record reign.
It will be interesting to see what is next for the faction and if they will continue on the Black and Gold brand.