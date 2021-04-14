Kyle O'Reilly to return to NXT next week; Big debut announced

NXT made some major announcements this week, including the date of the return of former NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly.

At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole faced off in the main event of night two, tearing each other limb from limb in an unsanctioned match. It was an all-out war between the former friends, with O'Reilly looking to repent for everything he'd done for The Undisputed Era.

Their 40-minute classic left both men unable to walk afterward, and they were soon rushed to hospital. Tonight, NXT viewers got some footage of the two arguing as they entered the building on gurneys.

"You are finished you son of a *****! You ain't ****! You ain't ****! YOU ARE DEAD!" @AdamColePro's blood still boils in efforts to decimate @KORcombat. #WWENXT #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/lYkJhjTnhy — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 14, 2021

Don't worry, though, as O'Reilly won't be gone for too long.

On the next installment of NXT, we'll see the return of Kyle O'Reilly. The air guitarist defeated Panama City Playboy in an exciting yet horrific brawl with some pretty innovative uses of various weaponry.

But if those video clips from the post-match ambulance rides are anything to go by, these two aren't done yet. What will Kyle have to say next week, and will Adam Cole be right behind him?

Sarray to debut on NXT next week

We saw a major addition to the NXT women's division in Franky Monet this week. La Wera Loca instantly locked horns with NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez. Now, another new signee for the division, Sarray, is set to make her debut on the brand.

It was revealed this week that Sarray, FKA Sareee, would be making her official debut for NXT next week. With these two, an already loaded division may very well be the best in the world. Who would be the first to challenge Sarray? Tune in next week to find out.