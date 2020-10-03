Kyle O'Reilly reveals reaction to facing Finn Balor for the WWE NXT Championship

Kyle O'Reilly is about to receive one of the biggest opportunities of his singles wrestling career as he faces Finn Balor for the NXT Championship. However, before his appearance at the pay-per-view event, Kyle O'Reilly was interviewed by TalkSPORT, where he talked about how the opportunity came about and what he thinks of facing Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver 31.

Kyle O'Reilly on getting to face Finn Balor for the WWE NXT title and getting the spotlight

Kyle O'Reilly is finally getting the spotlight on him at the moment in WWE as he is about to face Finn Balor the WWE NXT Championship. O'Reilly went on to talk about how he is not a stranger to singles success outside WWE, but in the company, he had been focusing on tag team glory so far.

"I’m extremely excited. I wanted some singles opportunities for a while, as wrestlers we’re always up for challenges. But for the betterment of the greater good of the Undisputed Era, me and Bobby [Fish] were like we’ll do the tag thing. We’ve been tagging for a long time, we’ve been successful at it and if we’re going to get all the gold in the company, me and Bobby, let’s tag, Adam, you be the best NXT champion this company has ever seen, Roderick Strong you be the best North American champion this company has ever seen."

"We played those roles, but now I feel I’ve stumbled into this singles opportunity and want to make the most of it. Outside of WWE, I’m not stranger to singles success but I’d also be able to juggle success. So when I am the NXT champion, Bobby and I will lace up the boots again and go for the tag team titles too."

Kyle O'Reilly also went on to compliment Finn Balor ahead of their match.

"Finn is a guy I’ve been a big fan of for a long time and I’ve admired from a far. We’ve never had the chance to wrestle each other, we’ve always just missed each other. Like when I finally came to Japan, he left for NXT. When I came to NXT, he was gone to RAW. So the fact this match is happening is one thing, but put it in the main event of TakeOver for the NXT title, that’s just the stuff dreams are made of right there."

