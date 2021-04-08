"One of the all-time greats" - Current WWE star hails Finn Balor [Exclusive]

Kyle O'Reilly has hailed fellow NXT star Finn Balor, saying he will go down as "one of the all-time greats."

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, the former Undisputed Era member had nothing but overwhelming praise for his former foe, Balor.

O'Reilly said he had become a "more complete performer" after facing The Prince, going as far as to say Balor elevates every single opponent he faces in the squared circle.

"One of the best of this generation, by leaps and bounds. I am a more complete performer and wrestler for having stepped in the ring with him. He elevates every single person he’s ever been in the ring with. I’m a better wrestler for having competed against Finn Balor, man. And that’s 100% legit. I’ve learned so much from these encounters. I think he will go down as one of the all-time greats."

O'Reilly and The Prince squared off in two memorable matches on the black and gold brand. Their first singles encounter went down at NXT TakeOver: 31, followed by another showdown at NXT New Year's Evil. Balor was victorious in both bouts but suffered a broken jaw at the hands of KOR in their initial encounter.

Finn Balor faces Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship on Night Two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Finn Balor is scheduled to defend his NXT Championship in tonight's main event against Karrion Kross. But the two men are more alike than many realize.

Both Finn Balor and Karrion Kross had to relinquish their beloved championships mere hours after claiming them. In 2016, Balor had to give up the Universal Championship after suffering a severe injury in his match against Seth Rollins. Last year, Kross was forced to forfeit his NXT gold under similar circumstances when he separated his shoulder during his title bout against Keith Lee, which he would go on to win.

The story for their upcoming clash couldn't have been written any better, considering their history. But which formerly-wounded warrior will leave Stand & Deliver as NXT Champion - The Prince or The Herald of Doomsday?

