Kyle O'Reilly reveals the inspiration for his unique wrestling style in WWE

Before Kyle O'Reilly signed with WWE in 2017, he made his name by performing in various wrestling promotions across the world. Some of his most notable matches took place in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he wrestled as one-half of reDRagon alongside current NXT star Bobby Fish.

His workrate and unique wrestling style were the strengths which put him on the radar and got him signed to WWE. He has since been competing in WWE NXT where, as of late, he has been flourishing as a singles competitor.

In a recent interview with ViBe and Wrestling, Kyle O'Reilly described his in-ring skill set and stated that his technique was inspired by several different wrestling styles.

"For me, as a style, I try to take aspects from the Japanese style, British style, American and Canadian style and I try to blend them as much as I can," said O'Reilly. "I am such a fan of all these uniques styles, not to mention the lucha libre style. There’s so many variables and styles in this sport, and that’s what’s so beautiful about it, like it is a true art form."

O'Reilly went on to explain how he incorporates the diverse range of wrestling styles into his moveset:

"I try to develop my style and patern on that and if I can take little bits and snippets from everywhere and sort of blend them seamlessly so it doesn’t seem like I’m forcing this or I am trying to hard to do this and it looks natural." O'Reilly continued. "I think that’s what's really cool, and I’d love to see those sort of styles blend."

Kyle O'Reilly is set to face Adam Cole at WWE NXT Great American Bash

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly on WWE NXT

The rivalry between Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly has endured for several months at this point. It began after Cole attacked O'Reilly and disbanded The Undisputed ERA in the process.

The two stars had a match at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, and it was a brutal encounter. In the end, O'Reilly sandwiched Cole's neck between a steel chair while he had a metal chain wrapped around his knee.

Cole and O'Reilly are now once again set to face each other at WWE NXT Great American Bash. Share your thoughts on this feud in the comments section below.

