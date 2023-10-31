"L.A. Knight win confirmed" - Fans decipher Vince McMahon's comments about WWE's new "home"

Vince McMahon's interviews are always newsworthy, and the WWE boss did not disappoint while speaking to the press in Saudi Arabia, calling the country WWE's new home. Wrestling fans have now reacted to McMahon's comments, with many speculating how it could impact the company.

WWE signed a lucrative deal with Saudi Arabia in 2018 to host premium live events in the Middle East that have ever since featured the biggest names in the company.

Crown Jewel will be the next show on the cards, and Vince McMahon was already in Riyadh for the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match, one of the most star-studded events in recent times. MMA Junkie spoke to Undertaker and Vince McMahon before the boxing match, and WWE's Executive Chairman praised Saudi officials for pushing the boundaries of sports entertainment.

McMahon also called Saudi Arabia WWE's new home, and fans have now tried to dissect his comments. Some have seen it as a sign that Crown Jewel is critical, and in a bid to make big news, the company could be tempted to book LA Knight to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Many others saw it as confirmation of the organization prioritizing money over everything else, with one fan predicting the promotion to even air RAW and SmackDown shows from Saudi in the future.

Here are some of the social media reactions to what Vince McMahon had to say:

Is LA Knight on course for an upset win?

LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns will headline a seven-match WWE Crown Jewel card

Much to everyone's surprise, Triple H and his creative team have committed to LA Knight's world title push over the past month, resulting in his booking to challenge The Tribal Chief. Reigns should ideally defend the belt against Knight in the main event of the show, which could have its fair share of twists.

The other world championship match could also potentially see a title change as Drew McIntyre will take on Seth Rollins.

Rhea Ripley will put the Women's World Championship on the line in a Fatal five-way featuring some of the best female talents from RAW. Logan Paul will look to win his first singles title when he battles Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

Bianca Belair will also get another chance to be women's champion against IYO SKY, rounding off the title bouts for the evening. John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest might not have belts to contest for but are being touted as the matches to watch out for from the Crown Jewel lineup.

