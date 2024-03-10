LA Knight addresses his relationship with The Rock; details recent conversation backstage at WWE SmackDown

LA Knight addressed his relationship with The Rock, revealing they recently had a conversation backstage at WWE SmackDown.

Nearly 11 years ago, The Megastar appeared on TNT's reality television show named "The Hero," hosted by Dwayne Johnson. While the 41-year-old is now an active competitor on SmackDown, The Rock has also returned to WWE and joined The Bloodline on the blue brand.

During a recent episode of Gorilla Position, Knight was asked about his relationship with The Rock. The Megastar stated that he cannot claim he has a relationship with The Brahma Bull, disclosing that he does not have his number. He also recalled encountering the newest Bloodline member backstage a few months ago:

"I mean, relationship is probably overselling in a bit. [Have you got his number?] No. [He's got yours?] Yeah, probably actually. (...) I used to send emails back and forth with his manager this like 10 years ago. But I haven't talked to her or them in forever. And then he came back in Denver I think just a few months ago and I think he was just coming in to walk right into the arena for his thing and we just kinda dapped it up whatever, 'Hey, good to see you' whatever and he was on his way in there. That was about it," he said.

The SmackDown star also detailed a recent friendly conversation with the wrestling legend backstage:

"Then just as past Friday, he was walking by, I was sitting on one of the things and he stops and talks to me. We actually had like a little conversation. Nothing super in depth but it was just like, 'Where are you living now? What's going on? bla bla bla' And mind you, when I met him in 2013 and I was on his show I was flat a** broke. (...) So, now, you know, we're talking about things. I'm talking about, you know, 'I love LA but I don't think I can move back there so I'm staying put in Orlando right now. You know the taxes and all the pre...' And he's like, 'talking like a rich man.' And I was like, 'Yeah, things are a little different from when we last met.'" [From 18:49 to 20:20]

The Rock will compete at WWE WrestleMania XL

The Brahma Bull last wrestled in an official match in 2016 when he defeated The Wyatt Family's Erick Rowan in six seconds at WrestleMania 32. He is now scheduled to compete for the first time in eight years at this year's Show of Shows.

The Rock will team up with his cousin, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, to square off against Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a massive tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

If Rhodes and his partner win the tag team match, The Bloodline will be banned from interfering in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between The American Nightmare and Reigns on Night Two. However, if The Rock and The Tribal Chief win, the title match will be contested under "Bloodline Rules."

