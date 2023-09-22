LA Knight almost got fired because of Vince McMahon, according to released star

WWE released multiple stars over the course of the day, but as it turns out, although LA Knight was spared, he had almost been fired because of Vince McMahon a while back. The star, who has quickly become popular on the roster, was apparently not a favorite of Vince, according to Mansoor.

Among the names released today were Mansoor and Mace. The two were formerly in a faction with LA Knight, but that never ended up taking off, with Knight eventually going solo.

The two members of The Maximum Male Models spoke about their former faction member shortly after they were released. They were on a Twitch stream, talking about their time in WWE and discussing various superstars and their attitudes. They focused on Knight and said they had no heat with the star despite him leaving their faction and quickly becoming one of the top names.

Mansoor said that LA Knight was very close to getting fired. Vince McMahon apparently did not like him at all as Max Dupri, and it was getting to a bad place.

“He was going to get fired. He was this close to getting let go. For whatever reason Vince hated his Max Dupri vignettes. He wanted him to be a sniveling little scummy agent. He’s a chad! He’s a jacked chad. So that was never the right role for him.” (19:09 – 19:39)

However, he added that LA Knight made the best of what he had and got himself over, for which Mansoor had nothing but the deepest respect for him.

“He took the best of a really bad situation, he strapped himself on to his own rocket, and shot up when no one was helping him. I’ll always have respect him for that.” (19:58 – 20:11)

With Mansoor and Mace released, the two were still in good spirits and shared fun stories from their time in the company.

