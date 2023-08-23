LA Knight boasts about recent popularity surge in WWE

LA Knight's popularity continues to rise every week and many expect WWE to push him to the moon. Knight, known for his cocky persona as a face or a heel, bragged about his rise to fame and called it the "quickest climb in the history of the business."

Making his debut on the WWE main roster as Max Dupri last year, the character lasted just four months. He reverted to his LA Knight persona and began a career-changing feud against a returning Bray Wyatt.

Knight showcased his tremendous mic skills during the feud against Wyatt as his popularity continued to soar. Even though he lost the Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble, the WWE Universe wanted more from him moving forward.

In an appearance on Breakfast Television, Knight discussed his ascent to stardom and boasted that it might be the "quickest climb" in WWE history.

"I'll go ahead and say that is probably the quickest climb in the history of the business," Knight said. "Maybe I'm off base if someone on Twitter wants to correct me. Just looking at the way things have moved, only being on the SmackDown roster since October and having this explosive growth like this. it's been huge, it's been enormous, I didn't plan on it."

He continued:

"How could you plan for it? At the same time, I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing because, obviously, that's working one way or another. whether they want to boo me or cheer me, doesn't make a difference to me. I'm going to go out there, do my thing and keep pushing and I'm going to get myself to the top." [H/T Fightful]

LA Knight remained popular even though he was not at WrestleMania 39. He might not have won Money in the Bank but prevailed at SummerSlam to win the Slim Jim Battle Royal.

LA Knight feuding with The Miz

LA Knight began a feud with The Miz after SummerSlam. The two superstars had a great back-and-forth on the microphone a couple of weeks ago.

The Miz then cost Knight an opportunity for the United States Championship last week on SmackDown. The popular WWE Superstar returned to RAW this Monday as a special guest commentator for The Miz's match against Akira Tozawa.

With The Miz too focused on Knight, Tozawa turned the tables and got his first win on RAW in 1,344 days. It will be interesting to see if The Miz will be back on SmackDown this week to confront Knight and if the two will have a match at Payback next month.

Who do you think will win the feud between LA Knight and The Miz? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot