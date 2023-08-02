LA Knight breaks major WWE record in July; leaves top superstars behind - Reports

Former Million Dollar Champion LA Knight has reportedly taken a massive leap and reached the mountain's top of WWE merchandise sales in July 2023.

For the past couple of months, Knight has become a fan favorite, receiving thunderous pops from the WWE Universe in every arena. He was also heavily supported to win the coveted 2023 Money in the Bank briefcase, but that couldn't materialize.

Even though the 40-year-old star did not win this year's MITB, he has successfully put behind Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, The Usos, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and others big names as he blew off the charts with merchandise sales.

As per Wrestlenomics, Knight was the top merch seller throughout July 2023 and destroyed top stars in terms of sales. Wrestling fans have well received the craze of the former Million Dollar Champion, and they are proving it by purchasing his merch.

Check out the stats below:

1. LA Knight (Items in top 10 daily: 74) [reverse rank value: 6219]

2. Cody Rhodes (19) [4155]

3. The Usos (38) [3807]

4. Roman Reigns (16) [3280]

5. Stone Cold Steve Austin (13) [2485]

LA Knight responded to an amusing suggestion from the WWE Universe

Despite losing some big matches, the 40-year-old star has gained popularity on WWE TV. However, Knight is all in for the wrestling fans and will try his best to emerge victorious at SlimJim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023.

Recently, a fan shared a photoshopped image of the former Million Dollar Champion, stating he would look great on the Wheaties box. LA Knight reacted to the tweet, hinting that he liked the suggestion from the fan.

Check out the WWE Superstar's reply below:

He has currently set his eyes on Austin Theory's United States Championship. Only time will if the former Eli Drake would climb up to the top and win championship gold after SummerSlam, just like his merchandise sales.

Do you want to see LA Knight win the United States Championship from Austin Theory? Sound off in the comments section below.

