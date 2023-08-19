LA Knight busted open during match as he misses out on WWE title opportunity yet again

WWE Superstar Austin Theory defeated LA Knight on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

During the opening segment of the Grayson Waller Effect tonight, Theory came out to confront the new United States Champion, Rey Mysterio. The former US Champion demanded a rematch as Adam Pearce came out and said that nobody wanted to hear Theory complain. This was when LA Knight made his way out and suggested a match between him and Theory, with the winner getting a shot at the championship. Pearce considered the idea and made the match official.

Before the match began, former WWE Champion The Miz made his way to the ringside. The match started with Theory taking advantage of the distracted LA Knight. The duo continued to brawl on the outside when Miz and Knight had a brief interaction.

During the closing moments of the match, LA Knight set up for the elbow drop when Miz distracted him. Knight chased after the A-lister and managed to clothesline him out of the ring. Theory was able to take advantage of the chaos as he rolled up Knight to secure a sneaky win. Knight was busted open and was seen clearly frustrated after the match.

Theory is now the number one contender for the WWE United States Championship. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how this rivalry between The Miz and LA Knight develops in the near future.

