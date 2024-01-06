LA Knight busted open after a move from 46-year-old legend on SmackDown

The Megastar LA Knight didn't have the best night on WWE SmackDown. Although he's heading to Royal Rumble to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he was busted open in the main event tonight.

The main event saw LA Knight face 46-year-old legend AJ Styles and first-ballot future Hall of Famer Randy Orton in a triple threat match to determine who would face Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

During the match, AJ Styles hit an incredible springboard 450 that led to The Megastar getting busted open.

You can see a tweet clearly showing Knight busted open here. As for the move that made it happen, this is how it took place:

Roman Reigns would go on to interfere in the main event, along with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Although it essentially rendered the match a no-contest, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis wasn't having any of it.

We've already seen that tense segment between Reigns and Aldis where the SmackDown GM asserted his authority and showed his resistance to The Tribal Chief. That's probably why he told The Wise Man Paul Heyman that Roman Reigns will be facing AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton in a Fatal 4-Way match at Royal Rumble.

This is going to be the first Fatal-4-Way Match that Reigns will defend his title in since becoming Universal Champion three years ago.