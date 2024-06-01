LA Knight calls out Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown, challenges him for the United States Championship

On this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight called out Logan Paul and challenged him for the United States Championship. The issues between Paul and Knight began several weeks ago when the two superstars came face-to-face on the blue brand.

At the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Knight was at ringside for Paul's main event against Cody Rhodes. The Maverick was unsuccessful in winning the Undisputed WWE Championship and his plans of becoming a double champion was foiled.

This week on SmackDown, LA Knight was once again on the hunt for Paul, leading to a conversation between him and Nick Aldis. The SmackDown General Manager informed The Megastar of The Maverick's absence from this week's show.

At WrestleMania XL, Logan Paul defended the United States Championship for only the second time in his title reign. He defeated Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match previously.

Meanwhile, LA Knight is yet to win a major championship in WWE. His only championship accomplishment in the company was winning the Million Dollar Championship.

At the upcoming WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event, a title match between Paul and Knight could be made official. However, WWE is yet to confirm anything regarding The Maverick's next title defense. It remains to be seen when he will return to SmackDown.

