LA Knight confesses to being frustrated by WWE booking; addresses his future in the company

LA Knight revealed he is frustrated about not being in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship picture heading into WrestleMania XL.

The Megastar challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship twice before. However, the 41-year-old failed to end The Tribal Chief's historic title reign. Knight also competed in the Men's Elimination Chamber match for a World Heavyweight Title shot at WrestleMania XL but lost courtesy of AJ Styles.

Speaking on Gorilla Position, Knight expressed his frustration about not being in the Undisputed Title picture heading into this year's Show of Shows. He also commented on his future, stating that it is time for him to create a legacy after creating a foundation in 2023:

"Yes. [Yes, you are frustrated?] Yeah, yes. In a certain way, so, I look at my career in the sense of 2023 in all reality should've never happened the way it happened. That was insanity. That was crazy how, I mean, literally legitimately there was no plans for me after the Royal Rumble. There was nothing. I was there to, because I was trusted to be good enough to hang with Bray (Wyatt) and make him look good. And I think I did that but in the process, my God did a light shine. But for whatever reason then there were no plans for me after that. And so, for the things to go the way that they did in the last year, it's amazing," he said. [From 08:25 ti 09:20]

The Megastar pointed out that although he accomplished a lot in his career, he needs to win a title in the Stamford-based company:

"I really don't have anything to hang my hat on in that regard. So, for that I'm kinda like, 'Okay, there's got to be a time now where I start, I created one hell of a foundation in 2023. Now, it's time to go and start creating a legacy and start making those thing to hang my hat on, start building the resume to where people can say, 'All right, this guy legitimately can make a claim to being one of the best of this era if not one of the best in the whole thing.'" [From 09:47 to 10:16]

Check out the video below:

LA Knight made a bold promise regarding WWE WrestleMania XL

Over the past few weeks, LA Knight has been feuding with AJ Styles on SmackDown. The two clashed during the Fatal Four-Way Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble. The Megastar later distracted The Phenomenal One, costing him his Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Drew McIntyre.

The 46-year-old struck back by attacking Knight with a chair during the Men's Elimination Chamber match, allowing The Scottish Warrior to eliminate The Megastar. The two are now rumored to square off at WWE WrestleMania XL. In his interview with Gorilla Position, the 41-year-old made a bold promise about this year's Show of Shows"

"So, yeah, I mean is there a little frustration in that regard? I suppose. But, at the same time, if you don't think I'm gonna walk into WrestleMania and make this a big one, boy oh boy, we're gonna have a good time," he said. [From 11:07 to 11:18]

The company is expected to announce the match soon. Several fights have already been made official for WrestleMania XL, including an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, a World Heavyweight Title match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, and a massive tag team match between Rhodes & Rollins and Reigns & The Rock.

Are you excited to see LA Knight fight AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

