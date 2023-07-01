LA Knight defeated by unlikely superstar heading into WWE Money in the Bank

LA Knight lost to an unlikely superstar heading into WWE Money in the Bank.

This year's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match is set to feature Butch, Santos Escobar, Logan Paul, Ricochet, LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

With Money in the Bank only a day away, Logan Paul appeared on SmackDown for The Grayson Waller Effect. During the segment, he talked about winning the MITB briefcase and even suggested that he may take it and smack LA Knight on his head.

This prompted Knight to come out and confront Paul. After a back-and-forth exchange, Santos Escobar also said he would win at MITB. Butch then came out, went straight for Paul, and attacked him, resulting in a brawl.

Following the brawl, a triple-threat match took place on SmackDown between Escobar, Butch, and Knight. The match was quick, with all participants getting a bit of offense in on each other.

During the closing moments, Logan Paul and Knight had a heated confrontation at ringside. This allowed Escobar to take out both Knight and Paul. As Escobar went for a top rope dive, he was caught by Butch, who then hit the Bitter End for the win.

Following the match, all four participants tried to climb the ladder and grab the briefcase hanging above the ring, with Butch successfully doing so.

