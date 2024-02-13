LA Knight defeats 39-year-old RAW star to qualify for WWE Elimination Chamber

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, LA Knight collided with Ivar in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The winner of the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match will earn an opportunity to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

During their match on RAW this week, Valhalla provided a distraction after the bell rang, and Ivar took out the Megastar in the corner. He then hit Knight with a few strikes and tried to go for a Double-Underhook Powerbomb, but Knight avoided it and hit the big man with several strikes, followed by a DDT.

The fight spilled to the floor, and LA Knight slammed Ivar face-first into the announcer's table several times. The Megastar then sent Ivar crashing into the barricade. However, the 39-year-old star picked up Knight and dropped him on top of the barricade before following it up with a running crossbody.

Back in the ring, Knight planted The Viking Raiders member with a Superplex and got a two-count. Ivar successfully performed a Double-Underhook Powerbomb but missed a moonsault off the top rope. LA Knight then nailed him with the BFT to win the match.

