LA Knight defeats former champion on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight has defeated former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet on SmackDown this week.

A couple of weeks ago, the former Million Dollar Champion underwent a gimmick change where he went from being Max Dupri to becoming this trash-talking arrogant LA Knight who fans love to hate.

However, it doesn't seem like everyone is fond of the transformation. On last week's episode of the blue brand, Ricochet stated that the former NXT star shouldn't take himself too seriously.

Knight took exception to this, and a match was set up between the two men for tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Before the match could even begin, Knight criticized Ricochet's real-life girlfriend Samantha Irwin's announcing skills for getting his hometown wrong a couple of weeks ago.

This angered Ricochet, who didn't wait for the match to start and dived onto LA Knight before throwing him back in the ring to start the match. The bout began as a fast-paced back-and-forth contest where both athletes showed agility.

However, the latter part of the match was controlled by Knight, who continued to work over Ricochet. Every time the former IC Champion tried to fight back, Knight overpowered him.

During the closing moments, Ricochet climbed to the top rope. As Knight approached him, he jumped off and landed on the mat. He then grabbed the former Million Dollar Champion and rolled him up.

However, Knight reversed it with a roll-up of his own. He grabbed the ropes as the referee counted to three, giving LA a pinfall victory.

Since changing characters, Knight hasn't been involved in any notable feuds. Maybe this match against Ricochet could lead to a rivalry between the two down the line.

