LA Knight defeats legendary 21-time champion for the 4th time after RAW goes off the air

LA Knight was on the post-RAW dark match and he faced a familiar foe - someone he had previously crossed paths with on three different occasions in singles matches. Of course, he would come out victorious against the legendary 21-time champion.

Ad

The Megastar is looking to regain the United States Championship from the man who dethroned him at Survivor Series - Shinsuke Nakamura. While he hasn't had the best start to 2025, Knight is still looking to gain momentum, and he did so on RAW when he faced a man who he beat just ten days prior - The Miz.

The Miz, who is a legend of the business, a 21-time champion, and the only two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE history, was defeated by LA Knight after RAW went off the air.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

The database on Cagematch.net shows that they didn't face off in 2024. Their first clash was at Payback 2023, when LA Knight was hitting his stride and getting ready to eventually face former Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

In the lead-up to that, he would beat The Miz and then do the same two weeks later on SmackDown. This was a huge part of what eventually made him a world title contender. They then faced off next on SmackDown ten days ago.

Ad

Expand Tweet

As for the dark match on RAW, the result was only too obvious, as Knight emerged victorious yet again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback