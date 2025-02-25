  • home icon
  LA Knight defeats legendary 21-time champion for the 4th time after RAW goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 25, 2025 04:21 GMT
An image from SummerSlam 2024 (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)
LA Knight was on the post-RAW dark match and he faced a familiar foe - someone he had previously crossed paths with on three different occasions in singles matches. Of course, he would come out victorious against the legendary 21-time champion.

The Megastar is looking to regain the United States Championship from the man who dethroned him at Survivor Series - Shinsuke Nakamura. While he hasn't had the best start to 2025, Knight is still looking to gain momentum, and he did so on RAW when he faced a man who he beat just ten days prior - The Miz.

The Miz, who is a legend of the business, a 21-time champion, and the only two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE history, was defeated by LA Knight after RAW went off the air.

The database on Cagematch.net shows that they didn't face off in 2024. Their first clash was at Payback 2023, when LA Knight was hitting his stride and getting ready to eventually face former Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

In the lead-up to that, he would beat The Miz and then do the same two weeks later on SmackDown. This was a huge part of what eventually made him a world title contender. They then faced off next on SmackDown ten days ago.

As for the dark match on RAW, the result was only too obvious, as Knight emerged victorious yet again.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
