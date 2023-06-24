LA Knight defeats WWE legend after a sloppy finish on SmackDown

LA Knight had a successful outing on Friday Night SmackDown on June 23. It was the penultimate episode to Money in the Bank 2023, and plans changed as LA Knight defeated WWE legend Rey Mysterio.

Knight was initially scheduled to face Santos Escobar of Latino World Order and Butch of The Brawling Brutes. Instead, after Vince McMahon reportedly made many changes to the show, the rising star faced legend Rey Mysterio.

Although the finish was sloppy, the match was good as the crowd rallied for LA Knight to pick up the win over Rey Mysterio.

Knight tried launching a post-match attack, but Santos Escobar stopped him from further hurting the legend. It was a much-needed win for the megastar, undoubtedly the sentimental favorite to win the Money in the Bank a little over a week from now in London.

You can watch the finish of the match below:

Whether Knight wins or not is yet to be seen. You can certainly expect London to rally behind him over any other superstar. Still, Logan Paul's last-minute addition to the ladder match on RAW this past week adds an entirely new dimension to the contest.

Do you want Knight to win the MITB match? Sound off in the comments section below.

