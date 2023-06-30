LA Knight defies fans' expectations; has only one goal from WWE Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar LA Knight boldly refused to obey wrestling fans’ expectations as his only goal at the 2023 Money in the Bank is to grab the coveted briefcase by hook or crook.

At The O2 Arena, London, The Megastar will compete with six other men, including Ricochet, BUTCH, Logan Paul, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, and Damian Priest. Knight is a fan-favorite heel because he exudes charisma, talks a big game, and backs it up in the ring, even if his methods of success are shady.

The 40-year-old WWE star promised to protect himself on the Vibe show. He kept his head swiveled and took a jab at the match's high-flying superstars, who may be more concerned with creating moments.

Simultaneously, LA Knight shared that he has been attempting to keep himself from doing something foolish.

“You got to keep your head on a swivel. At the same time, it’s trying to keep myself out of doing anything incredibly stupid. A lot of these guys are going to try and do some big stunts like, ‘Oh, I’m going to do something extreme and cool and memorable.’ The only thing memorable I’m trying to do is hold that case at the end of the thing,” LA Knight said. [H/T - Vibe]

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling While LA Knight and Damien Priest are the current favorites to win the upcoming Money In The Bank match, there have been internal pitches to give the win to Logan Paul.



Some feel that Paul holding the briefcase would bring publicity and put more eyes on the company. While LA Knight and Damien Priest are the current favorites to win the upcoming Money In The Bank match, there have been internal pitches to give the win to Logan Paul. Some feel that Paul holding the briefcase would bring publicity and put more eyes on the company. https://t.co/78dUANWArP

LA Knight spoke about his former gimmick in WWE NXT

Former Million Dollar Champion is currently one of the company's emerging stars. However, his call-up to the main roster in 2022 did not go as expected.

Knight's ring name was changed to Max Dupri under the creative guidance of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, who was in charge then.

In a recent interview with Rosenberg Radio, the former Million Dollar Champion claimed that playing the 'Max Dupri' role seemed a step backward, despite the increased paycheck.

"I mean, let's be honest, when you get pulled up to the main roster, there's a nice little pay bump; I can't say I don't appreciate that. At the same time, there's a lot of frustration knowing that I was red hot at the end of that NXT run... I am like, okay, if I can take this up the main roster, we got something good to go, and then there was that [Max Dupri character], and this feels like a step backward, but I will make it work," LA Knight added.

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen whether or not the 40-year-old star will emerge as the winner of the 2023 MITB men's ladder match.

Do you want to see LA Knight win the 2023 MITB? Sound off in the comments sections below.

