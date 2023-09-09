LA Knight defies odds to secure an impressive victory on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar LA Knight defeated Austin Theory on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Following his massive win against The Miz at Payback, Knight was out to address the WWE Universe during this week's episode of SmackDown. However, he was interrupted by the duo of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Waller talked about their victory over LWO last week and them potentially being the greatest tag team of all time. Theory then listed his achievements including that of his victories over John Cena and Knight.

He advised LA to enjoy his few moments of fame. Knight, however, shut them both as he promised Theory of a beatdown.

Expand Tweet

Knight faced the former United States Champion with Waller present on commentary. The match saw hard-hitting action as both looked to gain an upper hand over the other.

In the closing stages of the match, Waller tried to help his friend as he exposed one of the turnbuckles. However, Theory was unable to take advantage as Knight executed the BFT to secure an impressive victory.

Knight is set to face The Miz next week after the former approached Adam Pearce to make the match official during the SmackDown.

How impressive was LA Knight's win on WWE SmackDown this week? Let us know in the comments section.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.