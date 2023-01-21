LA Knight emerges victorious on WWE SmackDown, gets confronted by major return

LA Knight competed in a match on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, and during the bout, a Firefly Funhouse segment featuring Bray Wyatt made its return. This is the first time the WWE Universe have witnessed the Firefly version of Wyatt's character since his return in October last year.

The former IMPACT World Champion has been involved in a feud with The Eater of Worlds for a while now. They are currently scheduled to collide in the inaugural Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

On SmackDown this week, during LA Knight's entrance, Bray Wyatt's logo flashed on the Titantron. He then cut a promo in the ring regarding his upcoming match against the former Universal Champion.

LA Knight then had a match against a local competitor, which ended in a quick fashion. The former hit his BFT finishing move to win the match. He then tossed his opponent out of the ring to focus on the screen.

A video of the Firefly Funhouse appeared on the Titantron with the original characters, including Mercy The Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Rambling Rabbit, and Huskus The Pig. Bray Wyatt was back in his Funhouse outfit.

A video of Uncle Howdy was also shown during the segment. The menacing character seems to have addressed Wyatt and told him he only needed a push.

It'll be interesting to see what transpires at the Royal Rumble.

