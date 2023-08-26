LA Knight to face 2-time WWE Champion for the first time ever at Payback

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE announced that LA Knight will go one-on-one with The Miz at Payback.

The two stars began feuding after The A-Lister was mad at The Megastar for not shaking his hand backstage after he appeared on RAW. Knight then confronted the former WWE Champion and things turned physical. Last week on the blue brand, Miz was at ringside for LA Knight's match against Austin Theory.

The winner of the bout was set to challenge Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. Unfortunately for the 40-year-old star, he didn't emerge victorious. He was also ringside for The Miz's match against Akira Tozawa on RAW this week, which ended with the former 24/7 Champion getting the pinfall victory.

On SmackDown this week, a video aired on the big screen of Miz talking about LA Knight during an interview with TMZ. The latter came to the ring and got a big pop from the crowd. He started off first by paying tribute to Bray Wyatt.

He then challenged The Miz to a match, and it was later confirmed that they would face each other in a singles bout at the Payback premium live event.

