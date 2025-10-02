LA Knight under fire following RAW "assault"; 13-time WWE champion sends a warning: "Watch your back"

On this week's episode of RAW, LA Knight faced Kofi Kingston in a singles match. Kofi was accompanied by his tag team partner, Xavier Woods, to the ringside. During the match, Xavier tried to interfere but got assaulted by the Megastar. Following the altercation on RAW, the 13-time tag team champion sent a warning to the former US Champion.Woods took to Instagram to share a video where he warned Knight for his actions on RAW. He even shared a clip from when he got attacked by Knight while he was at ringside.&quot;This past Monday night on RAW, I was ringside supporting Kofi Kingston in his match against one LA Knight, and then for no reason at all, Knight decides it's a good idea to attack me, to assault me.&quot;Woods also warned the Megastar to watch his back now that he's on RAW. He said:&quot;So since you're here on Monday nights for good now, you should probably take a step back, take the bass out of your voice, watch your back this Monday, and last but not the least, thank god for the New Day.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt will be interesting to see what Xavier Woods does to LA Knight on next week's episode of RAW.Update on Kofi Kingston after injury scare during his match with LA Knight on RAWDuring his match with LA Knight on RAW, Kofi Kingston had an injury scare. Knight's knee connected directly with Kingston's face, which left him shaken. This raised a lot of concerns regarding the former World Tag Team Champion's health.An update came from Wrestling Observer's Bryan Rose recently. He reported that Kingston is not on the company's internal injury report, which means that he is alright.“Kofi got rocked with a knee on RAW, but [he] wasn’t listed on the internal injury report after the show, so apparently he’s OK,” Alvarez mentioned. [H/T: Wrestling Observer]Fans are happy that Kofi did not suffer any serious injury during his match with LA Knight on RAW.