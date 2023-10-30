LA Knight fires shots at the "Junior Tribal Chief" at WWE Live Event

It seems like LA Knight-Mania is running wild in WWE, as the Megastar approaches a world championship showdown with Roman Reigns. At a recent WWE Live Event, LA Knight cut a solid promo before the show ended and took shots at The Bloodline and its leader.

Several members of the roster traveled to the OVO Arena Wembley in London for a stacked show that featured a headlining Street Fight between LA Knight and Solo Sikoa.

Knight sent Sikoa through a table before hitting his finisher and getting the three-count over the Bloodline's enforcer. The babyface grabbed the microphone after his victory and began taking shots at Jimmy Uso, referencing his win over the "Junior Tribal Chief" on the last SmackDown episode.

While the live event match won't be televised, Knight boasted about 'taking care' of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso inside the ring. Here's what Knight had to say after his match:

"Let me talk to ya! First, I take care of the 'Junior Tribal chief,' Jimmy Uso. Tonight, Solo goes crashing through the table. As a matter of fact, called himself the Street Champion, 'Oh, what street? You ain't the champion in my street! Nah, Nah!" [00:01 - 00:30]

LA Knight makes a bold promise ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

Considering how long Roman Reigns has been champion, LA Knight clearly walks into the Saudi Arabia premium live event as a massive underdog. However, Knight is getting a far bigger reaction than most other talent, and there is a possibility of the babyface pulling off a mind-boggling upset.

The 40-year-old is pretty confident in himself and declared at the London live event, that in six days, the fanbase will see the end of Roman Reigns' dominance, and the beginning of the LA Knight Era.

Here's what he said:

"In six days, only six days from Crown Jewel and I will be holding the Crown Jewel of the WWE. The beginning of the end for the Tribal Chief, the beginning of the end for The Bloodline. And the beginning of the LA Knight Era." [00:31 - 1:30]

