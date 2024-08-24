LA Knight gets into a brawl on WWE SmackDown before major title match; multiple stars get ejected

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight defended his United States Championship against Santos Escobar. The latter earned the right to challenge for the title after defeating Andrade in a #1 contender's match.

Before the bell rang, The Megastar got into a brawl with Angel and Berto at ringside. WWE official Jessika Carr had no choice but to eject the Legado Del Fantasma members from ringside. Elektra Lopez started complaining, and she, too, got ejected.

The bell rang, and Santos Escobar tried to hit a meteora in the corner, but LA Knight evaded it and rolled him up for a two-count. The Emperor of Lucha Libre nailed the champion with a knee to the chest and got a two-count. LA hit Santos with a neckbreaker, and the latter rolled to the floor. He then slammed Escobar's face into the table multiple times.

Santos Escobar nailed LA Knight with a meteora off the barricade into the table. He then performed a frog splash in the ring but only got a two-count. LA hit Escobar with a clothesline and followed it up with a neckbreaker.

Ultimately, The Megastar hit Santos Escobar with an elbow drop and the BFT to win the match and retain the United States Championship.

