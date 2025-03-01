LA Knight gets one step closer to regaining major championship

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 01, 2025 03:26 GMT
LA Knight
LA Knight is a former United States Champion (picture source: WWE.com)

LA Knight has been pursuing a major title. He has now gotten one step closer to regaining it.

Ad

Knight has been on a meteoric rise since he made it to the main roster. For several months, he pursued his first title and finally won the United States Championship from Logan Paul. However, Shinsuke Nakamura cut his title reign short at Survivor Series 2024. Since then, he has been trying to regain the gold.

As the United States Championship competition heats up, Nick Aldis announced a one-night mini-tournament to determine the number one contender for the US Title on SmackDown. He announced three singles matches, and the winners of each would face off in a triple-threat match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the first match, Jacob Fatu defeated Andrade. In the second match, LA Knight faced Santos Escobar. Both men put on an incredible match, but Knight advanced in the tournament.

Later on in the night, Carmelo Hayes will face off against Braun Strowman in the third singles match. It will be interesting to see who will be the final participant in the triple threat match.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी