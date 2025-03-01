LA Knight gets one step closer to regaining major championship

LA Knight has been pursuing a major title. He has now gotten one step closer to regaining it.

Knight has been on a meteoric rise since he made it to the main roster. For several months, he pursued his first title and finally won the United States Championship from Logan Paul. However, Shinsuke Nakamura cut his title reign short at Survivor Series 2024. Since then, he has been trying to regain the gold.

As the United States Championship competition heats up, Nick Aldis announced a one-night mini-tournament to determine the number one contender for the US Title on SmackDown. He announced three singles matches, and the winners of each would face off in a triple-threat match.

In the first match, Jacob Fatu defeated Andrade. In the second match, LA Knight faced Santos Escobar. Both men put on an incredible match, but Knight advanced in the tournament.

Later on in the night, Carmelo Hayes will face off against Braun Strowman in the third singles match. It will be interesting to see who will be the final participant in the triple threat match.

