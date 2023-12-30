LA Knight gets picked as the male superstar of the year for 2023 by respected WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

As we wrap up another eventful year in pro wrestling, we look back at the major players in WWE, and Teddy Long has chosen LA Knight as his top talent of 2023.

The latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Westling Time Machine was all about the year that went by and the talents who made waves in WWE. The panelists kicked off the show by discussing the male superstars who made a mark for themselves, and for Teddy Long, LA Knight was arguably the most impressive of the lot.

From being nowhere near the world title picture, Knight has come a long way and solidified himself as one of the top babyfaces on the roster.

As you can view below, Teddy Long chose LA Knight as his male superstar of the year and explained the reason behind his decision:

"I'd have to say LA Knight because he has started to come a long way in a short time, but that lets you know that he really wants it. When you really want this, you do everything in your power to accomplish it. So I see him doing that, so LA Knight is my guy." [1:41 onwards]

Bill Apter mentions Gunther regarding the best WWE stars of 2023

While the legendary journalist initially had a different name as his male star of the year, as you can see in the video above, Bill Apter had to bring up Gunther when discussing the talents who impressed the most in 2023.

From an in-ring perspective, Apter didn't believe anyone had done a better job than the Imperium Leader. Like several fans, Bill considered Gunther an incredibly gifted athlete and champion who could work great matches with almost anyone in the WWE.

"If you want to talk about the male wrestler of the year, in terms of the ring, it's the Ring General Gunther. He is an amazing athlete. He is an amazing champion. He is amazing in the ring. He is great for anyone to work against," said Apter. [2:30 - 3:00]

