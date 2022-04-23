Forgotten SmackDown star turns heel in dark segment; joins LA Knight's faction

It looks like LA Knight's new faction has found its second acquisition as Mansoor turned heel to join Knight Model Management.

Before last week's episode of SmackDown, the former NXT star revealed his first associate. it was none other than former RETRIBUTION member Mace who appeared in a new gimmick. Brennan Williams, now known as Mace, battled Erik of the Viking Raiders and was quick to defeat his opponent.

The taping of the latest episode of the Friday night show has revealed Mansoor as the third superstar to join the heel faction. In a video that has been doing the rounds on social media, Knight says “when you hear this music, when you see these faces, that’s when you get your fat kiesters up and show the proper respect!” He garnered a considerable amount of heel heat, with the fans booing in full voice.

You can check out the video below:

LA Knight's Knight Model Management is a talent agency

The SmackDown star seems to have found a huge opportunity to feature on the main roster with his talent agency Knight Model Management.

During Mace's introduction as its first signing, Knight teased that the faction will be roping in more stars in the future. However, it remains to be seen if the former IMPACT Wrestling star restricts himself to the role of managing or decides to wrestle alongside his recruits.

Knight is still listed on as an NXT 2.0 Superstar on the company's website, but considering recent events, he is set to be added to the SmackDown roster. The 39-year-old was last seen in the ring against Gunther in a losing effort at NXT Stand & Deliver. The Ring General is now part of the blue brand.

