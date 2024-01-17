LA Knight makes major revelation about WWE's drug testing policy

LA Knight has been brewing up a storm ever since his WWE main roster move. The Megastar recently spoke about the Stamford-based promotion’s stringent drug testing policy.

WWE is all set to host the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia, this year. It will be the first premium live event that will be held in the Land Down Under by the Stamford-based promotion.

Meanwhile, Grayson Waller is another superstar who is aiming big on WWE SmackDown. The Australian star will be looking to get himself a big match to perform in front of his home country crowd at the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event.

The two superstars appeared as guests on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, where they spoke about various topics, including how stars take care of their bodies and deal with injuries. The host asked them if there was a cheap way wrestlers could bulk up their bodies. The two superstars joked about it before LA Knight revealed that WWE Superstars have to undergo drug tests every month.

"You can’t (use steroids). Yeah, because that would actually make recovery easy but, no, every month we get tested. Every single month," LA Knight said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

LA Knight has become a top name in the Stamford-based company over the past couple of years. The Megastar's rise has been phenomenal, and fans will likely see him in action at the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event after his Fatal Four-Way Match against Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

LA Knight expected to get fired early in his WWE main roster run

While he is one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based company, LA Knight expected WWE to fire him early during his main roster run. The Megastar was re-packaged as Max Dupri at the time and was made to manage the Maximum Male Models.

While speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Knight said that he was very unhappy with the Max Dupri character. He broke out of it before engaging in a feud with the late Bray Wyatt that helped him get over.

"It (the Max Dupri character) just was not going well. And I was very unhappy. And I'm sure he (Vince McMahon) probably was and then at some point, it was just like, all of a sudden, I'm not on TV and I'm like, well, I'm pretty sure I'm fired. Pretty sure this whole ride is over. And at that point, I'm kind of looking at other options and what I can do and where I can go to kind of, you know, just keep my whole thing rolling," LA Knight said.

Thankfully, the creative team started booking him well and saw how the WWE Universe was behind him every week. It helped propel Knight to the top, where he is now working with current and former world champions.

