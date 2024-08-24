  • home icon
  • LA Knight makes a massive announcement regarding his future as WWE United States Champion

LA Knight makes a massive announcement regarding his future as WWE United States Champion

By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 24, 2024 05:05 GMT
LA Knight is the reigning US Champion (Images via WWE.com)
LA Knight is the reigning US Champion (Images via WWE.com)

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight successfully defended his United States Championship. He made a big announcement after the match.

The Megastar won the coveted title at SummerSlam a few weeks ago by dethroning Logan Paul. He defended it against Santos Escobar this week, who became the #1 contender for the title by beating Andrade in a match on the blue brand two weeks ago.

After LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar and retained the United States Championship on WWE SmackDown, he made a big announcement backstage. He revealed that he will hold an open challenge for his championship on SmackDown in Germany next Friday, which is the Bash in Berlin go-home show.

Another title match was announced for next week's show as well. Nia Jax will put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Michin in a Street Fight. Unlike Nia Jax, LA doesn't know who his opponent will be, so it might be tough for him to prepare for the match.

LA Knight already has one successful title defense under his belt, and he'll do his best to remain the United States Champion next week. It'll be interesting to see who answers The Megastar's challenge.

