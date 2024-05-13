LA Knight makes a request to fans after WWE puts his King of The Ring match on a live event card

LA Knight had a message for fans after his King of The Ring tournament match was put on a live event card. He heaped big praise on the live event crowds and asked fans not to throw them under the bus.

The Megastar didn't appear on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown and his fans were beyond furious. WWE then announced that his King of The Ring match against Santos Escobar would take place at the Chattanooga live event, resulting in a massive negative reaction on social media.

LA Knight later defeated Escobar at the live event and advanced to the second round of the tournament. He will meet The Bloodline's Tama Tonga in the quarterfinals in the coming days. A fan expressed their disappointment over Knight's match being relegated to the Chattanooga live event. Knight noticed the tweet and had the following to say to the fan:

"I appreciate everyone saying this match should’ve been on TV. But, no need to throw live event crowds under the bus. Live events are where the @WWE roster has as much fun as possible. Not only having a great match, but a match with HUGE stakes makes the live events more fun!🚀."

LA Knight is one of the most popular acts on WWE TV

Knight has been insanely over with the WWE Universe for quite some time now and his popularity doesn't seem to be waning anytime soon. He still receives loud pops on a weekly basis and fans want nothing but to see him compete on a main event level consistently.

A King of The Ring win would do wonders for The Megastar's career but the road to the crown certainly isn't an easy one. Tama Tonga hasn't lost a match since coming to WWE and it won't be an easy task for Knight to put him down.

